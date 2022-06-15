Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcus Smith, MD
Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
CardiovascularHealthClinic3200 Quail Springs Pkwy Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 701-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Marcus Smith is a fantastic cardiologist. He has greatly improved my heart health and I certainly appreciate that. But one thing many people overlook is his ability to train and operate a crew of assistants who all work in coordination that is unsurpassed in my view. They, including Dr. Smith, are all so well in tune with what each one's responsibilities are, so well-choreographed. For anyone who has run a business, this is very difficult to do. I couldn't ask for more...great Dr. Thank you Dr. Smith for all you do.
About Dr. Marcus Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578769055
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
