Dr. Marcus Smith, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marcus Smith, MD

Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CardiovascularHealthClinic
    3200 Quail Springs Pkwy Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 701-9880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Weatherford Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Marcus Smith is a fantastic cardiologist. He has greatly improved my heart health and I certainly appreciate that. But one thing many people overlook is his ability to train and operate a crew of assistants who all work in coordination that is unsurpassed in my view. They, including Dr. Smith, are all so well in tune with what each one's responsibilities are, so well-choreographed. For anyone who has run a business, this is very difficult to do. I couldn't ask for more...great Dr. Thank you Dr. Smith for all you do.
    About Dr. Marcus Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578769055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

