Overview of Dr. Marcus Smith, MD

Dr. Marcus Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Weatherford Regional Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Cardiovascular Health Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.