Overview of Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD

Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Solomon works at Retina Consultants Of Nashville in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.