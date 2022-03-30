Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD
Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Bowling Green730 Fairview Ave Ste A8, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 843-6969
Saint Thomas Medical Partners Gynecology Oncology - Nashville300 20th Ave N Ste 604, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor to see if you have retina issues. Been going to him for years now. Never feel rushed. He always takes time to answer any questions, and has always put my mind at ease whenever I had any concerns. Dr. Solomon and his staff have always been wonderful to work with. Only complaint would be the wait times can be a little high. He definitely has a large volume of patients but for good reason! Wouldn't trust my retina care to anyone but him.
About Dr. Marcus Solomon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Eye &amp; Ear Infirm|U Ill Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm
- U Ill Eye &amp; Ear Infirm|U Ill Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirm
- Evanston Hospital
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks Polish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
