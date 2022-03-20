Overview of Dr. Marcus St John, MD

Dr. Marcus St John, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. St John works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.