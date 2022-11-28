Dr. Marcus Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus Ware, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marcus Ware, MD
Dr. Marcus Ware, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center for Children - New Orleans1315 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4033Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
At 40 years old--a husband and father of four boys--I started having a rare vision condition called palinopsia. An MRI showed a brain mass initially diagnosed as an arachnoid cyst. Dr. Marcus Ware recommended a craniectomy and removal of the cyst. I sought a second opinion from a guy who was lauded as the "top neurosurgeon" in New Orleans, and he acted like surgery would be mad science. My intellect and gut told me to trust Dr. Ware: he had carefully considered the medical evidence and appeared to be more concerned about helping his patient than his own risk of performing a difficult surgery. I underwent surgery. It turned out, as I'm sure Dr. Ware suspected, the lesion was a tumor dangerously close to puncturing a ventricle and killing me. Now two months post-op, my vision problems are gone and I have returned to normal life, better than before. I have the chance to live and spend another 40 years with my wife and kids, which might not have been the case without Dr. Ware's care.
About Dr. Marcus Ware, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1801996442
Education & Certifications
- Skull Base Neurosurgery: University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- Neurological Surgery: University of California at San Francisco
- General Surgery: University of California at San Francisco
- Harvard Medical School
