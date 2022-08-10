See All Urologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Marcy Abel, MD

Urology
4.3 (43)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marcy Abel, MD

Dr. Marcy Abel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma University|The University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Abel works at Female Urology of Nashville in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Female Urology of Nashville
    310 25th Ave N Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2317
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 10, 2022
    Dr. Abel is knowledgeable in her field and does a great job of explaining the issue and treatment going forward. I highly recommend her!!
    Selena — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Marcy Abel, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952388977
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oklahoma Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma University|The University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcy Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abel works at Female Urology of Nashville in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Abel’s profile.

    Dr. Abel has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

