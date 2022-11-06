Overview of Dr. Marcy Byrns, MD

Dr. Marcy Byrns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baxter, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Byrns works at Essentia Health Urgent Care-Baxter in Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.