Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Tufts Medical Center (Massachusetts)

Dr. Maguire works at RMA New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA New Jersey - West Orange
    475 Prospect Ave # 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-2229
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing
Cervical Polyps
Ectopic Pregnancy
Egg Freezing

Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 26, 2022
    I was very nervous about starting the IVF process, but Dr Maguire spent extra time with me answering all my questions. I felt very supported by her, my nurse and everyone at RMA.
    About Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maguire works at RMA New Jersey in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Maguire’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

