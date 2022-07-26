Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maguire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Tufts Medical Center (Massachusetts)
Dr. Maguire works at
Locations
-
1
RMA New Jersey - West Orange475 Prospect Ave # 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-2229Monday6:00am - 4:30pmTuesday6:00am - 4:30pmWednesday6:00am - 4:30pmThursday6:00am - 4:30pmFriday6:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maguire?
I was very nervous about starting the IVF process, but Dr Maguire spent extra time with me answering all my questions. I felt very supported by her, my nurse and everyone at RMA.
About Dr. Marcy Maguire, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003939646
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center (Massachusetts)
- Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maguire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maguire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maguire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maguire works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Maguire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maguire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maguire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maguire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.