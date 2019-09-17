Overview

Dr. Marcy Qureshi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Connecticut GI, South Windsor CT in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.