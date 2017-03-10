Overview of Dr. Marcy Rosen, MD

Dr. Marcy Rosen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Northeast OB/GYN Associates in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.