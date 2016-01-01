Overview of Dr. Marcy Verplanck-Kanitz, DO

Dr. Marcy Verplanck-Kanitz, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Verplanck-Kanitz works at Grand Traverse Women's Clinic in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.