Dr. Mareena Zachariah, MD
Overview of Dr. Mareena Zachariah, MD
Dr. Mareena Zachariah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Zachariah's Office Locations
Harper Hospital4160 John R St Ste 908, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-0482
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Has been with me since day one of my transplant. Has gotten me through many terrifying times. I for one am glad she's on my team.
About Dr. Mareena Zachariah, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zachariah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachariah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zachariah has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zachariah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zachariah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zachariah.
