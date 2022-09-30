See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD

Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Stanislaus works at Mareeni T Stanislaus MD A Medical Corp. in Templeton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanislaus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mareeni T Stanislaus MD A Medical Corp.
    350 Posada Ln Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730105123
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanislaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanislaus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanislaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanislaus works at Mareeni T Stanislaus MD A Medical Corp. in Templeton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stanislaus’s profile.

    Dr. Stanislaus has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanislaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanislaus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanislaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanislaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanislaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

