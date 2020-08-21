Overview of Dr. Marek Buczek, MD

Dr. Marek Buczek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lodz and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Buczek works at Univ Hosp Westlake Hlth Ctr in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.