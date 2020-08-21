Dr. Marek Buczek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buczek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Buczek, MD
Overview of Dr. Marek Buczek, MD
Dr. Marek Buczek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Lodz and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Buczek's Office Locations
University Hospitals Department of Neurology960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 250-5303
Hospital Affiliations
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful virtual consultation with Dr. Buczek! Not only did he answer all my questions, but he also had a plan of action for me. He was very clear in his speech and even had a good disposition, which made me feel more comfortable. I also want to thank Lori for helping me as well! The bad reviews that I had read definitely didn't seem accurate when it came to this Physician.
About Dr. Marek Buczek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1093748113
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
- Akademia Medyczna, Lodz
Dr. Buczek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buczek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buczek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buczek has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buczek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buczek speaks Polish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Buczek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buczek.
