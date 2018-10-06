Dr. Marek Dobke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Dobke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marek Dobke, MD
Dr. Marek Dobke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Dobke works at
Dr. Dobke's Office Locations
-
1
Ucsd Women's Pelvic Medicine4520 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (619) 294-3746
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobke?
At the age of 47 I finally had the courage to get my breast reduction. I am 5'3", weigh 130lbs and wore a 32G bra. Dr Dobke is not the warmest doctor in the world, but who needs that in a surgeon, maybe a therapist, but not a surgeon. He was to the point, very professional , on schedule, super informative and always pleasant. I am now very happily a full C cup. They are super natural. I had minimal scaring. UCSD is an amazing facility, I also had 2 brain surgeries there(so I should know)
About Dr. Marek Dobke, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1902837164
Education & Certifications
- U Tex HSC
- Med Acad|Tex Tech HSC|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Tex Tech HSC
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobke works at
Dr. Dobke speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.