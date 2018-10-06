See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Marek Dobke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marek Dobke, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (10)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marek Dobke, MD

Dr. Marek Dobke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Dobke works at Lewis Family Medicine & Urgent Care in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Dobke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsd Women's Pelvic Medicine
    4520 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 294-3746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Nipple Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Ptosis
Nipple Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dobke?

    Oct 06, 2018
    At the age of 47 I finally had the courage to get my breast reduction. I am 5'3", weigh 130lbs and wore a 32G bra. Dr Dobke is not the warmest doctor in the world, but who needs that in a surgeon, maybe a therapist, but not a surgeon. He was to the point, very professional , on schedule, super informative and always pleasant. I am now very happily a full C cup. They are super natural. I had minimal scaring. UCSD is an amazing facility, I also had 2 brain surgeries there(so I should know)
    Temecula, — Oct 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marek Dobke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marek Dobke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dobke to family and friends

    Dr. Dobke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dobke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marek Dobke, MD.

    About Dr. Marek Dobke, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902837164
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex HSC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med Acad|Tex Tech HSC|U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tex Tech HSC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Dobke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dobke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dobke accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Dobke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dobke works at Lewis Family Medicine & Urgent Care in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dobke’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marek Dobke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.