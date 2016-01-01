Overview of Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD

Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Cox Behavioral Health Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.