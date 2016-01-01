See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD

Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at Cox Behavioral Health Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cox Behavioral Health Group LLC
    4720 Salisbury Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 562-1391
  2. 2
    Baptist North Medical Campus
    11250 Baptist Health Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 202-6900
  3. 3
    Baptist Medical Center Nassau
    1250 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 321-3500
  4. 4
    Baptist Behavioral Health - Pavilion
    820 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 376-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Tobacco Use Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    About Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295167385
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

