Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD
Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
Cox Behavioral Health Group LLC4720 Salisbury Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 562-1391
Baptist North Medical Campus11250 Baptist Health Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 202-6900
Baptist Medical Center Nassau1250 S 18th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 321-3500
Baptist Behavioral Health - Pavilion820 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 376-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marek Hirsch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, Tobacco Use Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
