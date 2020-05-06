See All Dermatologists in Santa Rosa, CA
Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Lorenc works at Cosmetic and Restorative Dermatology, Marek Lorenc, M.D. in Santa Rosa, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic & Restorative Dermatology
    3510 Unocal Pl Ste 102, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 578-1800
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 06, 2020
Very professional staff
Sergei — May 06, 2020
Photo: Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD
About Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
NPI Number
  • 1992813588
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ohio St University
Internship
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
Medical Education
  • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lorenc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lorenc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lorenc works at Cosmetic and Restorative Dermatology, Marek Lorenc, M.D. in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lorenc’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenc.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

