Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorenc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD
Overview
Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lorenc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cosmetic & Restorative Dermatology3510 Unocal Pl Ste 102, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 578-1800Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lorenc?
Very professional staff
About Dr. Marek Lorenc, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1992813588
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St University
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorenc has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorenc works at
Dr. Lorenc speaks Polish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenc. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.