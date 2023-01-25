Overview

Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University, School Of Medicine, Division Of Clinical Immunology



Dr. Pienkowski works at Pienkowski, MD Clinic in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Bristol, TN, Greeneville, TN, Johnson City, TN and Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.