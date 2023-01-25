Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pienkowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marek Pienkowski, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University, School Of Medicine, Division Of Clinical Immunology
Dr. Pienkowski works at
Allergic Diseases Asthma & Immunology Clinic PC7417 Kingston Pike Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 584-4112Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturday7:30am - 11:30am
Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Bristol245 Midway Medical Park Ste 204, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 968-3440
Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Greeneville1406 Tusculum Blvd Ste 2500, Greeneville, TN 37745 Directions (423) 638-9595
Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Johnson City403 Princeton Rd Ste 4, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 928-0113
Pienkowski, M.D. Clinic Kingsport2012 Brookside Dr Ste 11, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 378-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- USA Managed Care Organization
I am so thankful to have found a physician that sent me to this office. I’ve tried for so long to figure out a diet that works for me and have still had problems, but Dr. Pienkowski has brought my issues to the light and confirmed my speculations and I am very excited to know specifically what to treat. He is so thorough and helpful in explaining what symptoms can be like and connecting everything back to gut health, which I believe is priority. Super affirming to hear that from a doctor and to have someone sit you down, listen to you and give you the advice you need to your road back to full health!
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Polish
- 1659340610
- Johns Hopkins University, School Of Medicine, Division Of Clinical Immunology
- Henry Ford Hospital-Resident In Internal Medicine, Department Of Medicine
- Lkb Laboratory-Student Fellowship In Electron Microscopy
- Medical University of Warsaw
Dr. Pienkowski has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pienkowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pienkowski speaks Polish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Pienkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pienkowski.
