Overview of Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD

Dr. Marek Polomsky, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Polomsky works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.