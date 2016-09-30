Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD
Overview of Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD
Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Rudnicki works at
Dr. Rudnicki's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Surgical Care3000 N Halsted St Ste 603, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-3838
-
2
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7093
-
3
Saint Anthony Hospital2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Directions (773) 484-4062
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rudnicki?
Great professional, kind, warm, sympathetic with sense of humor. But most importantly, the great specialist. Empathetic and understanding.
About Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Polish
- 1801810338
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudnicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudnicki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudnicki works at
Dr. Rudnicki speaks Polish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnicki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.