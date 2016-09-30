See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD

Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Rudnicki works at Advanced Laparoscopic Gen Sgy in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rudnicki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Care
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 603, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-3838
  2. 2
    Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-7093
  3. 3
    Saint Anthony Hospital
    2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 484-4062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1801810338
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Rudnicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudnicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudnicki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudnicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudnicki works at Advanced Laparoscopic Gen Sgy in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Rudnicki’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudnicki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudnicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudnicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudnicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

