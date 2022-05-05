Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stawiski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Psoriasis and Eczema Treatment Center833 Michigan St NE Bldg 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-8209
M.A. Stewiski, M.D. Dermatology597 Baldwin St, Jenison, MI 49428 Directions (616) 457-4251
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Stawiski for almost 35 years and have always had my questions answered felt confident that the treatment given met my needs. Dr Stawiski has a comfortable manner.
About Dr. Marek Stawiski, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mich Hospital
- Wisc Hosp|Wisc Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stawiski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stawiski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stawiski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stawiski speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stawiski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stawiski.
