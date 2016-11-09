See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD

Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps

Dr. Walczyk works at Advanced Psychiatry Clinics S.c. in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walczyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatry Clinics S.c.
    5519 N Cumberland Ave Ste 1016, Chicago, IL 60656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 594-7720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Phobia
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Phobia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 09, 2016
    Finally , I found a professional, carring , compationate and friendly doctor. Thank you sir.
    Sylvia in Elmwood Park, IL — Nov 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447243373
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Hosps
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Walczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walczyk works at Advanced Psychiatry Clinics S.c. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Walczyk’s profile.

    Dr. Walczyk has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

