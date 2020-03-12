See All Vascular Surgeons in Margate, FL
Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Margate, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD

Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical Academy Of Warsaw|Wroclaw Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Zalewski works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate in Margate, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft and Peripheral Artery Catheterization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zalewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate
    2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 255-6544
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation
    201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 890-4825
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Aneurysm
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Artery Catheterization

Treatment frequency



    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316927684
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Mary Hospital Ucla|St. John hospital and medical center
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital University Miami|University of Miami, St.John`s Hospital in Detroit, Harbor UCLA Program
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami|Jackson Memoriall Hospital University Miami
    Medical Education
    • Medical Academy Of Warsaw|Wroclaw Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marek Zalewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zalewski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zalewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zalewski has seen patients for Aneurysm, Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalewski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

