Overview of Dr. Marelli Montanez, DO

Dr. Marelli Montanez, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.



Dr. Montanez works at Women's OB/GYN in Houston, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.