Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD
Overview of Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD
Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Marelyn Medina & Associates PA412 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-7243
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medina?
Excelent care! Great Dr. committed to find the condition in your health & ready to help by taking the right care. very smart but also very humble! Ready to ask & ready to listen! If you need a urologist she is the perfect one. Thanks Dr. Marelyn Medina.
About Dr. Marelyn Medina, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154314342
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medina works at
Dr. Medina has seen patients for Circumcision, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.