Dr. Maren Locke, MD
Overview
Dr. Maren Locke, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Locations
Carlyle Dermatology9401 SW Highway 200 Ste 502, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 509-6105Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Today I had my first visit with Dr Locke in her Ocala office. I was very impressed. Her office staff were friendly and efficient. The Dr herself is wonderful. So glad she came to Ocala.
About Dr. Maren Locke, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MOHS Micrographic Surgery - Case Western Reserve University/UHC/Metrohealth Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University/UHC/Metrohealth Medical Center
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
