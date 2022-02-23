Dr. Maresa Lugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maresa Lugo, MD
Overview of Dr. Maresa Lugo, MD
Dr. Maresa Lugo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lugo's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology& Neurosurgery Associates50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-2107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo?
So lucky to finally found the Best neurologist in Florida.
About Dr. Maresa Lugo, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1477856631
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.