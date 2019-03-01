Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD
Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Branchburg, NJ. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Andrin works at
Dr. Andrin's Office Locations
Margaret Andrin M D FACOG LLC3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1302 Bldg 13, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 466-1713
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrin is the only OBGYN I will ever see! I fell on my stomach 30 weeks pregnant and when into labor. I drove the the ER (hubby away on business) and she immediately admitted me to the maternity ward. I was terrified, and she saw that. She check on my every hour for 25 hours in between delivering babies. She made me feel safe. For those of you who complained about only seeing the physician asst., simply ask for her only when making and appointment. Staff is so sweet & will always oblige.
About Dr. Margaret Andrin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1851345029
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center-Penn SU
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andrin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrin works at
Dr. Andrin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrin speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.