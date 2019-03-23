Overview of Dr. Margaret Baran, MD

Dr. Margaret Baran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Baran works at General Medical Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.