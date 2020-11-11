Dr. Margaret Bates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Bates, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Bates, MD
Dr. Margaret Bates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Bates' Office Locations
Spectrum Women's Healthcare1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 690, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Spectrum Women's Healthcare Medical Group Inc637 Lucas Ave # 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bates has been my OB/GYN for over 30 years. She is a great doctor and a kind, compassionate human. In addition to the regular aspects of a typical clinical visit, Dr. Bates spends time with you, checking in on your family-life and overall well-being. You never feel rushed through an appointment. She will take all the time you need and make sure all your questions are answered. She is a treasure!!
About Dr. Margaret Bates, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Kaiser Fdn Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California At Berkeley
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bates speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bates.
