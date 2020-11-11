Overview of Dr. Margaret Bates, MD

Dr. Margaret Bates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bates works at PIH Health Women's Center Wilshire in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.