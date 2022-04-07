Dr. Bauman accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Bauman, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Bauman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston.

Locations
The Bauman Clinic, AMC3220 S Higuera St Ste 306, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 235-4060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Magellan Health Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Bauman since I was 10 and I'm 36 now. That alone says something about how amazing of a Dr. she is. She is great at what she does and that's helping people with mental illness. If it wasn't for her help growing up, my mental illness would have taken my life years ago. She goes above and beyond for her patients!
About Dr. Margaret Bauman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184654337
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
