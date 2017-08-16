See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD

Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. 

Dr. Baumbusch works at Ob/Gyn & Menopause Physicians in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT, Shelton, CT and Essex, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baumbusch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.
    40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 789-2011
  2. 2
    OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians
    135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 453-4450
  3. 3
    2 Corporate Dr Ste 240, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 242-0524
  4. 4
    Sound Obstetrics & Gynecology
    180 Westbrook Rd, Essex, CT 06426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 767-0223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Pregnancy Test
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 16, 2017
    Dr. Baumbusch is thorough, compassionate, and willing to listen. During my pregnancy when my time was limited, she quickly followed through with the details of my care that were overlooked by other providers in the practice. She is compassionate, knowledgeable, honest, and she goes the extra length to take care of her patients. She is a rare find.
    North Haven, CT — Aug 16, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD
    About Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225336134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Baumbusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumbusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumbusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumbusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumbusch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumbusch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumbusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumbusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

