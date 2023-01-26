Overview

Dr. Margaret Becker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.