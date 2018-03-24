See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Overview of Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD

Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Fischer works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fischer's Office Locations

    MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute
    MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute
3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031
(571) 470-7935
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Frederick Health Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Medstar Washington Hospital Center

    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Mar 24, 2018
    I first met Dr. Fischer in the ER due to bradycardia. My first impression of Dr. Fischer was very very good! She had a warm and kind personality. Rooted in years of experience I knew I was in good hands. The solution was to have a pacemaker implant. Dr. Fischer would be my surgeon. I couldn't have been happier! She did an amazing job! Her entire team walked me through each step and made adjustments as I recovered. There's no words to describe Dr. Fischer and her team besides they're angels
    About Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD

    Pediatric Cardiology
    English
    1437128634
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor College Of Medicine
    Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fischer works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fischer’s profile.

    Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

