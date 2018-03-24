Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD
Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 502, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 470-7935Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Fischer in the ER due to bradycardia. My first impression of Dr. Fischer was very very good! She had a warm and kind personality. Rooted in years of experience I knew I was in good hands. The solution was to have a pacemaker implant. Dr. Fischer would be my surgeon. I couldn't have been happier! She did an amazing job! Her entire team walked me through each step and made adjustments as I recovered. There's no words to describe Dr. Fischer and her team besides they're angels
About Dr. Margaret Fischer, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1437128634
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
