Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD
Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Center for Breast Health and Disease Management200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Absolutely the best experience I’ve ever had with a doctor and her staff. Dr. Blackwood was recommended by my OB/GYN, who has provided me exceptionally great care for many years. Despite FaceTime consultations during the pandemic, Dr. Blackwood gave me a thorough explanation of my condition, options, and prognosis. She was candid but sympathetic, and I never felt rushed or pressured. She was easy to contact and always pleasant. My surgery went flawlessly, healed very quickly, and the scars are minimal (despite my decision not to coordinate with a plastic surgeon). Dr. Blackwood’s staff was also exceptionally good. They returned phone calls promptly, helped with insurance/FMLA paperwork, and treated me with kindness and professionalism.
- Surgical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Stamford Hospital (Connecticut)
- Stamford Hosp
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
