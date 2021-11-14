See All Oncologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Blackwood works at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Breast Health and Disease Management
    200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer Treatment
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer Treatment

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 14, 2021
    About Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396839502
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Stamford Hospital (Connecticut)
    • Stamford Hosp
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blackwood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blackwood works at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Blackwood’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

