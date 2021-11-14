Overview

Dr. Margaret Blackwood, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Blackwood works at Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.