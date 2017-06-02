See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD

Dermatology
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.

Dr. Boyse works at Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    4201 Lake Boone Trl Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-2152

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 02, 2017
    Dr. Boyse is friendly, a good listener and honest about options and results. I trust her wisdom and recommendations. I never feel rushed during visits and have easily and quickly been able to make appointments with both her and her PA.
    Raleigh, NC — Jun 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992750319
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Hamilton
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Boyse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boyse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyse works at Southern Dermatology, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Boyse’s profile.

    Dr. Boyse has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

