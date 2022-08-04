Overview of Dr. Margaret Carter, MD

Dr. Margaret Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Carter works at Camino ENT a division of BASS Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.