Dr. Margaret Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Camino ENT a division of BASS Medical Group6060 Hellyer Ave Ste 150, San Jose, CA 95138 Directions (408) 227-6300
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I've had long term allergies, sinus issues and a dreadful, annoying, chronic cough. 3 doctors have treated me for allergies only. At my first appointment, Dr. Carter skillfully used a tiny camera up sinuses and down to voice box to quickly determined that I had a sinus infection which apparently had been there for some time! The other doctors had missed it! Within a couple days of the meds she prescribed, cough was gone and sinuses issues were far improved. It's been several weeks now and no sign of previous issues. Dr. Carter is delightful, skilled and a pleasure to speak with. She is an excellent doctor. I highly recommend her. On a side note, allow a few extra minutes to reach the office. The building directory sign is not current and I had to call the office from the courtyard to locate the office. Dr. Carter is worth the extra couple of minutes to locate the office.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
