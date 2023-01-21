Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
- 1 2800 Marcus Ave Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 487-8888
-
2
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9676
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Today I saw Dr Margaret Chen for a 6 month visit after breast surgery. I have already written a wonderful review for Dr. Chen. She is so amazing, warm, and professional and continues to be so. But today I want to sing praises to David Jin , her assistant. David is such a fantastic young man who always remembers me when I come to the office. He is truly a blessing in this practice. Because of Dr Chen and David Jin I continue to come to this office even though I have an hour drive.
About Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Montreal General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
