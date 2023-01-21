Overview of Dr. Margaret Chen, MD

Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.