Dr. Margaret Chen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (41)
Map Pin Small New Hyde Park, NY
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Margaret Chen, MD

Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2800 Marcus Ave Ste 204, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 487-8888
  2. 2
    Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Today I saw Dr Margaret Chen for a 6 month visit after breast surgery. I have already written a wonderful review for Dr. Chen. She is so amazing, warm, and professional and continues to be so. But today I want to sing praises to David Jin , her assistant. David is such a fantastic young man who always remembers me when I come to the office. He is truly a blessing in this practice. Because of Dr Chen and David Jin I continue to come to this office even though I have an hour drive.
    Ellen — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Margaret Chen, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1407963192
    Education & Certifications

    • Montreal General Hospital
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
