Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
Dr. Margaret Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.
Dr. Chen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Sutter Pacific Obstetrics & Gynecology3625 California St, San Francisco, CA 94118 Directions (415) 668-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
About Dr. Margaret Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1578619706
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.