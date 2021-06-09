See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital and Hoboken University Medical Center.

Dr. Ciechanowska works at Margaret M Ciechanowska MD in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Margaret M Ciechanowska MD
    142 Palisade Ave Ste 220, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 714-4668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bayonne Medical Center
  • Christ Hospital
  • Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1164514063
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Warsaw Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Ciechanowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciechanowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciechanowska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciechanowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciechanowska works at Margaret M Ciechanowska MD in Jersey City, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ciechanowska’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciechanowska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciechanowska.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciechanowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciechanowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

