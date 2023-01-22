Overview

Dr. Margaret Co, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Co works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.