Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Collins, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 255-5138
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184621377
- Nephrology and Hypertension
- Internal Medicine
- Internal Medicine
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
