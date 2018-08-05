Dr. Margaret Crittell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crittell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Crittell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Crittell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with University of Nebraska Medical Center
Dr. Crittell works at
Locations
-
1
Pierremont Pediatrics1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 140, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crittell?
Her professinalism is second to none. She is great at explaining everything. We have. Seen her numerous times when our pediatrician was out and she has always treated my kids like they were one of her own.
About Dr. Margaret Crittell, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1235175696
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crittell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crittell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crittell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crittell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crittell works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Crittell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crittell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crittell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crittell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.