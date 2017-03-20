See All General Surgeons in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small East Windsor, NJ
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD

Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Crivello works at Breast Surgical Specialist, LLC in East Windsor, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crivello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pmc Breast Health Center
    300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 688-2729

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 20, 2017
    My with Dr. Crivello was at East Windsor and clinical and not surgical . She is a very compassionate doctor who will patiently and kindly answer all your questions and address your concerns. My husband was asking her questions that she had already answered but she very lovingly answered him anyway - she is very courteous. She is very knowledgable and up to date on the latest research and statistics. She is prompt to return your phone calls. Her staff is also amazing!
    Spotswood, NJ — Mar 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD
    About Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881921724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crivello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crivello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crivello works at Breast Surgical Specialist, LLC in East Windsor, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Crivello’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crivello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crivello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crivello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crivello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

