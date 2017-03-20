Dr. Crivello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD
Overview of Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD
Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Crivello works at
Dr. Crivello's Office Locations
Pmc Breast Health Center300B Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 688-2729
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My with Dr. Crivello was at East Windsor and clinical and not surgical . She is a very compassionate doctor who will patiently and kindly answer all your questions and address your concerns. My husband was asking her questions that she had already answered but she very lovingly answered him anyway - she is very courteous. She is very knowledgable and up to date on the latest research and statistics. She is prompt to return your phone calls. Her staff is also amazing!
About Dr. Margaret Crivello, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crivello accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crivello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crivello works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crivello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crivello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crivello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crivello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.