Dr. Margaret Curran, MD
Dr. Margaret Curran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Horizon Medical Associates1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 591-1700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Curran was very knowledgeable about my medical condition and my personal history. She made me feel safe to begin infusion therapy for my arthritis.
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Curran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curran has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Curran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.