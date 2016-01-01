Dr. Margaret Devilliers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devilliers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Devilliers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Capetown and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Devilliers' Office Locations
Care First Pediatrics812 Pollard Rd Ste 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1421
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margaret Devilliers, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Urdu
- 1265486559
Education & Certifications
- University Of Capetown
Dr. Devilliers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devilliers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devilliers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devilliers speaks Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Devilliers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devilliers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devilliers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devilliers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.