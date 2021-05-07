Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Dupree works at
Locations
North County Dermatology Center477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 230-2805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dupree and the entire staff from reception to end of visit were welcoming, professional, and efficient. Dr. Dupree took the time to explain the body scan and her findings excellently. She is gentle, caring and so thorough. Definitely returning for regular body scans. Thank you Dr. Dupree!
About Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1295713360
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- National Naval Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupree accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupree works at
Dr. Dupree has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dupree speaks Japanese.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.