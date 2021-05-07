Overview

Dr. Margaret Dupree, MD is a Dermatologist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Dupree works at North County Dermatology Center, Encinitas, CA in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.