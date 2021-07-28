Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dziadosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Dziadosz works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6241
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dziadosz?
Dr. Dziadosz is amazing! She is so thorough and immensely kind. She made me feel at ease and patiently answered my many (MANY) questions. I would highly recommend her. Great facility and support staff, as well. Thank you!
About Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1922232388
Education & Certifications
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dziadosz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dziadosz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dziadosz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dziadosz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dziadosz has seen patients for Thalassemia, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dziadosz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dziadosz speaks Polish and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dziadosz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dziadosz.
