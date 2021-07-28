See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.

Dr. Dziadosz works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thalassemia, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Clara Maass Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thalassemia
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Thalassemia
Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disease Markers Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Women and Fetal Imaging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dziadosz?

    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr. Dziadosz is amazing! She is so thorough and immensely kind. She made me feel at ease and patiently answered my many (MANY) questions. I would highly recommend her. Great facility and support staff, as well. Thank you!
    — Jul 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dziadosz to family and friends

    Dr. Dziadosz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dziadosz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD.

    About Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922232388
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dziadosz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dziadosz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dziadosz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dziadosz works at New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Dziadosz’s profile.

    Dr. Dziadosz has seen patients for Thalassemia, Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dziadosz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dziadosz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dziadosz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dziadosz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dziadosz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Dziadosz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.