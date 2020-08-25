Overview

Dr. Margaret Egbunike, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Egbunike works at Alcare Family & Pediatric Clin in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.