Dr. Margaret England, MD
Overview
Dr. Margaret England, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their fellowship with Wadsworth VAMC
Dr. England works at
Locations
Central Coast Endocrinology1300 E Cypress St Ste C2, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 349-8972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Coast Endocrinology1250 Peach St Ste H, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 349-8972Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. England to be extremely knowledgeable and thorough in her explanations of my condition. I never felt rushed or that I was asking unnecessary questions. I trust her diagnosis and love her confidence in treating and healing my issues and getting me back into great shape again. I believe she's a valuable resource and a great medical provider in the field of endocrinology . She's what we need in this area and I appreciate all she does.
About Dr. Margaret England, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225146426
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VAMC
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. England has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. England accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. England has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. England. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. England.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. England, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. England appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.