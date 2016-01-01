Overview

Dr. Margaret Eugenio, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Harborview Medical Center and Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Eugenio works at Digestive Health Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.